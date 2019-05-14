Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie L. (Yorke) Polsky. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved, generous, kind, funny and resilient mother has sadly passed away at home in Victoria in her 104th year. Elsie is predeceased by husband Morris (Mike) Polsky, siblings and parents, and grandson Rodney. Elsie is survived by her children Sandra (Bob) Tuttle, Jerry (Susan) Polsky and Betty-Gail Polsky. Elsie was a loving Baba to grandchildren: Margaret MacGillivray, Miriam Breton, and Rebecca Bard, and Liam and Zoe Polsky, and her great-grandchildren Cassie, Josh, Sarah, Cara and Blake. Elsie has a large extended family and was the glue that joined the Yorke and Polsky descendants.



Mom was proud of her North Battleford roots and loved to tell stories about growing up in that thriving community. For most of her life she worked in clothing sales, making friends of her customers at Grobman's Department Store and later with our father at Polsky's Men's Wear.



Despite a busy home life and working, she believed in giving back to her community and was a volunteer and fundraiser for the Red Cross, Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation and the 4H Boots and Saddles Club, and many other organizations. If raffle tickets needed to be sold, our mother was the one to see.



Our parents were active in the small and vibrant Jewish Community in the Battlefords. Mom loved the closeness of the Beth Israel Jewish Community.



Mother loving made our home a warm and inviting place to be. Within her circle of family and friends, she was renown for her pies, butter tarts and pickles. Mom had an infectious sense of humour and would have us all laughing so hard we rarely heard the punch line. Throughout her life and especially in retirement, Mike and Elsie enjoyed hosting the extended family and friends at the cabin at Jackfish Lake. In retirement, Mom happily helped Dad pack the car and looked forward to being snowbirds in Yuma where they golfed and played bridge.



After Mike's passing, Mom moved to Victoria, BC to be with her daughters and created a life for herself at Regents Park. Despite macular degeneration, she played bridge twice a week into her 104th year. She learned and practiced Tai Chi and attended the Jewish Seniors luncheons. For many years, Mom was instrumental in organizing a Christmas donation drive at Regents Park for a homeless shelter.



At our mother's request, a private interment took place May 5th at the North Battleford Jewish Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her beloved Mike.

