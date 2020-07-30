1/2
Elsie PERNALA
1928 - 2020
PERNALA: In Loving Memory of Elsie Pernala, born September 13, 1928 at Marlin, SK, passed away June 29, 2020 in Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Leonard James, and her loving children: daughter, Theresa Duhan (Freddy) and grandchildren: Trista of Saskatoon, SK and Michael (Vonny) of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Christine Anderson of Kelowna, BC, grandchildren: Jessica (Anthony) and great-grandson (Logan) of Fort Langley, Samantha (Brian) of Vancouver Island, Katrina (Jean) of Vancouver, BC; Ian (Samatha) of Vancouver, BC and son, Gordon Pernala of rural North Battleford; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Predeceased by infant daughter Janet; parents William (Wasyl) and Polly (Palahna Sorakan) Maksymchuk and her siblings. A Private Family Burial was held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. With Rev. Dexter van Dyke officiating. A Memorial/Celebration Of Life (to be announced) at a later date. Pallbearers were Joshua Pernala, Jordan Pernala, Justin Maksymchuk, Tyler Maksymchuk , Michael Maksymchuk & Steven Maksymchuk. Memorials are requested to Saskatchewan Psychiatric Nurses Association, 2055 Lorne St, Regina, SK S4P 2M4. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
