Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Pluta. View Sign Service Information Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner 1271 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

PLUTA: In loving memory of Elsie Pluta (née Darichuk) born May 11th, 1931 in Buchanan, SK passed away August 3rd, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. She is survived by brothers Stephen (Carol) and Martin, sister Margaret Gailing-Stepp (Ray Stepp), partner and friend Walter Suberlak and her nieces and nephews. Elsie is predeceased by her parents Peter, March 1979 and Mary (née Maximiuk), February 1964, Darichuk, husband Roman Pluta, February 1982, brother Ernest, July 1984, as well as 2 brothers & one sister in infancy. Elsie was a partner in the farming operation with her late husband Roman in the Dominion Community (Redfield). She became proficient at many skills. She loved to browse through cookbooks for recipes that were "just right" for the group she was entertaining. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, knitting, painting Easter eggs and she sewed drapery for 26 years. During her retirement years, Elsie danced at Polkafests with Walter and their many friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, North Battleford, SK with Reverend Father Evan Maximiuk and the Very Reverend Father Gene Maximiuk presiding. Memorial donations may be made to the BUH Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Arrangements are entrusted to Jennifer at Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, North Battleford. The family wishes to thank everyone who supported Elsie the past several years. Friends & relatives from the Dominion District, friends from North Battleford and area and the residents of Caleb Village who looked out for her over the past two years. Your thoughtfulness will not be forgotten.







