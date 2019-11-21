Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elzear Joseph "Shorty" DUHAIME. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

DUHAIME, Elzear Joseph "Shorty" 1924 – 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elzear Joseph "Shorty" Duhaime on November 8, 2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon where he had his family by his side. Shorty was born at Jackfish Lake, SK on April 25, 1924 to Michel and Blanche Duhaime. Shorty was the 10th of 12 children and grew up in the Jackfish and Cochin areas. At the age of 20, he enlisted in the Canadian Army and trained in Prince Albert, Maple Creek, Calgary, rural Nova Scotia, as well as in the U.K. to prepare for fighting in Europe in WW II. While in the U.K. he became a member of the Regina Rifles Regiment and fought in the front lines in Germany until the war ended. He spent another year in Western Europe liberating French citizens, acting as an interpreter and on guard duty. Upon return to civilian life, Shorty worked at a general store in Cochin before settling in North Battleford to start what would be a 40-year career as an electrician working for Larry's Electric followed by the Department of Highways. In 1952, Shorty met his future wife. In Sept 1953, he married Dorothy Bergman. Shorty and Dorothy had 66 years together and raised two children, Annette and Alan. In addition to being an electrician, Shorty was an accomplished wood worker and was mechanically inclined with an ability to fix almost anything. He was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a long-term volunteer for the , Diabetes Canada and the Heart and Stroke Fund. He loved to go camping with his family, spending time at the lake and fishing was always the highlight. Shorty also loved to be behind of wheel and took many long road trips throughout Western Canada and the U.S.A. Shorty loved to be with people, especially his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dorothy, daughter Annette (Michael) Dechant of Grande Prairie, and son Alan of Calgary; his grandchildren: Jill (Brandon) McCalla of Edmonton, Katelin Dechant of Edmonton, and Matthew Dechant of Grande Prairie; his great grandchildren: Jaxon, Wyatt and Kassius McCalla; and Elijah and Madison Gage, all of Edmonton; his sister Lucille (Ed) Schweykowsky of Dallas, TX; and sisters-in-law Antoinette Duhaime of Indian Head, Sheila Duhaime of Kelowna, Mary Anderson of Qualicum, Lilian Bergman of Kerrobert and Helen Bergman of Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Michel and Blanche Duhaime; siblings and in-laws: Ernest & Kathleen, Joseph, Armand & Cecile, Maxim, Antonio OMI, Ozanna & John Macht, Aureila & Gerry Hebert, Regis & Irma, Laurent, and Henri; and his granddaughter Erin Dechant. Funeral prayers for Shorty were held on Thursday, November 14th at 7 PM and the Funeral Mass was held on Friday, November 15th at 10:30 AM. Both services were held at Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church. Interment was in the Veterans Section at the North Battleford City Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at the Intensive Care Unit and the Surgical Ward at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for their compassionate care during his last days. In lieu of flowers and if so desired, memorial donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 70, the or to memorial masses for Shorty. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







