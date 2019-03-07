Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emil AMIRAULT. View Sign

AMIRAULT: In loving memory of our beloved Emile Amirault, who was born April 27, 1928 at Edam Hospital, Edam, SK, to his lovely parents, Louis and Blanche Amirault. They lived on a farm 5 miles west of Meota, SK. They really enjoyed that farm. Ten year later, his parents had a baby girl named Aldina, born November 4, 1936. Emile was very happy to have some new company around and was helpful to his parents in looking after the baby. Emile grew up and was a very smart boy in many ways. He started making a lot of things out of any kind of material. A lot of toys, etc. Emile went to the store at Meota and would ask for any kind of wooden boxes. In those days, oranges and apples use to be in wooden boxes, so the men would give him what they had. Boy was he ever proud! He sure made all kinds of things and even sold some as a gift for children. As Emile got older, he made a lot of bigger stuff, anything that somebody wanted, they got it, and were very happy with it. As a young man, Emile would help anybody with their work, in farming and carpentry. He also took up fret work and really liked that job. Emile also worked in the elevator with other men, which he enjoyed. He was good at any job he took on and those for whom he worked, were always happy. As years went by, Emile has some health problems. He wanted to go into Riverside Health Complex (nursing home) to get the care he needed. After living there for some time, Emile passed away in the early morning hours of February 14, 2019. God Bless Emile to his new place. We all pray for him for the best. __________________________________________________





