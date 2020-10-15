PROVOST:
In loving memory of Emilia (Emily) Mary Provost, née: Gardiner. Emily was born on November 20, 1941 in Île-à-la-Crosse, SK, and passed away on September 25, 2020, in Abbotsford, BC. She is survived by her children: Kelly (Jocelyn) Provost, Kim (Glen) Carson, James (Sheri) Provost, and Lia Provost; grandchildren: Aidan, Kennedy, Nissa, and Finn Provost; and siblings: Therese Durocher, Antoine Gardiner, and Dorothee Chretien. She was predeceased by her parents: Leon and Josette Gardiner; husband: Clair Provost; daughter: Maryann; and siblings: Rosa Roy, Mary Roy, and Eugene Gardiner. A memorial service was held on October 5th at Living Faith Chapel in North Battleford, SK, with Dan Glass officiating. Interment took place at North Battleford City Cemetery. "I will never forget this awful time, as I grieve over my loss. Yet I still dare to hope when I remember this: The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning." Lam.3:20-23 (NLT) Donations in memory of Emily may be made to World Vision (worldvision.ca
) or to Women's Brain Health Initiative (womensbrainhealth.org
