Emily TUCKER
TUCKER: It is with great sadness the family of Emily Elaine Tucker announce her passing on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Battlefords Union Hospital, North Battleford, SK. Survived by her daughters/grandchildren: Michael Day (Tess); Katie, Lucy and Gordon, Adam Day (Amanda); Gabriel and Daniel, Linda Day (Tim); Nicole Kratchmer (Joshua); Bridgette, Laurie St. Marie (Randy); Nathan, Hayley Cole (Adam) and Alec; as well as brother Ralph Scargall (Carol); brother-in-law Kenneth Tucker and numerous family members and friends. Predeceased by husband of 62 years Douglas Tucker; daughter Christine Day; parents Aner and Olive Scargall; sister Joan Power; brother-in-law Roy Tucker; sister-in-law Anna Tucker; nephew Gordon Tucker. Emily was born May 30, 1938 in North Battleford, SK, the oldest of 3 children born to Aner and Olive Scargall. She attended school in North Battleford. Emily married Douglas Tucker in 1958 and moved to the farm by Lost Horse Creek. After the arrival of 3 girls a new house was built on the farm. She was an avid crafter and tried every new craft fad going, as well as being a member of the Saskatchewan Embroiderers Guild, Saskatchewan Women's Institute and Battlefords Photo Club. Emily enjoyed travelling, camping, summer fishing, going to craft sales to sell her wares (and get new ideas) and playing cards and games with friends. With a new house at the lake, three daughters, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren Emily's world was complete. There will be no funeral service at present time till the Covid19 crisis is contained. Donations are requested to Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3, Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave. Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9, Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1, Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation (designate to Palliative Care), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or to the Donor's Choice. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
