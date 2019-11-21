VOEGELI: Service Of Celebration And Thanksgiving for Ernest "Ernie" Emil Voegeli, resident of North Battleford, SK., beloved husband of Mrs. Elsie Voegeli, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Zion Lutheran Church, 10801 Winder Crescent, North Battleford, SK with Pastor Sheldon Gattinger officiating. Memorial donations are requested to the Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation (designate to the Palliative Care Unit), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 Or to the Ruddell Community Centre. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019