CHAPMAN: Mrs. Esther Chapman passed away with family by her side Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the River Heights Lodge at the age of 94 years. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Third Avenue United Church with Reverend Dexter Van Dyke officiating. Interment took place at the City Cemetery. Left to cherish Esther's memory are her loving children and their families; Sylvia Miller: Kevin (Wendy) Sixsmith - Janaia, Aaron, Shelby & Julia; Karen (Neil) Smith - Mackenzie, Nicholas & Gabriella; Sharon Wandler (Raymond): Darla Crawford- Janelle & Chelsea; Kim Wandler - Kaden; Bill Chapman: Wendy Wyatt (Edward); brother Paul Bruynooghe (Dorothy); sisters-in-law Patricia Chapman & Marie Bruynooghe; brother-in-law Paul Gregoire and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Louis William Chapman; parents Cyril & Sylvie Bruynooghe; sisters Madeline Gregoire & Mary Sharpe; brother Cony Bruynooghe; brothers-in-law Henry Chapman & Joseph Chapman and sister-in-law Alice Tebay. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Esther Chapman may be directed to The Lung Association, Saskatchewan 1231 8th Street East Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5 or the Donor's Choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. CARD OF THANKS The family would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation and thanks for all the support during our recent time of loss. We would like to send a special thanks to all the staff at River Heights Lodge for the care, compassion and friendship that you showed Mom and the family. Thank you Reverend Dexter Van Dyke, Glenn Goodman (Organist) Dave Tupling (Soloist) the Choir & UCW from Third Avenue United Church. We would also like to thank Trevor Watts and staff of Eternal Memories. Thank you for your telephone calls, cards, emails and memorial donations and to those who attended the funeral or thought of us quietly and offered your prayers. The family wants you to know how much it meant to us; without the support of family and friends like you, our time of loss would have been more difficult. Sincerely, Sylvia, Sharon, Bill, Wendy and families.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019