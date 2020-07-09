Final Resting Interment and Memorials Ceremony for Ethel Steele Boskill will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 2:00pm at the Maymont Cemetery 1 mile north of Maymont. Following the ceremony all are invited to attend at the Maymont Memorial Hall for Refreshments and Visiting. COVID restrictions and precautions are being observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories - Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).