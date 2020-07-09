1/1
Ethel (Steele) Boskill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOSKILL: Final Resting Interment and Memorials Ceremony for Ethel Steele Boskill will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 2:00pm at the Maymont Cemetery 1 mile north of Maymont. Following the ceremony all are invited to attend at the Maymont Memorial Hall for Refreshments and Visiting. COVID restrictions and precautions are being observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories - Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Battlefords Funeral Service
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 446-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved