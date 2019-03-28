Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva B. Paton. View Sign

Eva B. Paton November 20, 1932 – March 21, 2019 Eva Bessie Paton (nee Rothery), of Okotoks, AB passed away peacefully in AgeCare Glenmore, Calgary on March 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Eva was born on Nov 20, 1932 in St.Walburg Sask. She grew up in the Deer Creek area (near Paradise Hill,SK) with her parents Ted (Edward J) and Dimp (Teresa) Rothery. She left home to pursue her post-secondary education in Saskatoon where she met Harvey Bryson Paton. They married at Harvey's Aunt Sadie & Gladstone Sampson's home on Sept 15, 1951 and settled in Battleford, SK, enjoying 48 years together until Harvey's passing Dec. 17,1999. In 2000 Eva moved to Okotoks to be near family. She spent her time with Jim & his family, gardening & regular trips to exercise with her friends at a local fitness center. She resided there until her last year, when she was moved to Calgary for care. Eva and Harvey's infant son John died on April 10, 1967 and her brother Joe Rothery on Dec 19, 1992. Eva will be missed dearly by her daughter Rusty (Teresa) and her husband Neil Stanavech of Ameliasburg, ON and her son Jim and his wife Debra of Okotoks, and her sister Barbara and her husband Bryon Delarue of Calgary. She will missed by her seven grandchildren: Amanda (Jeremy Holland) and Sheila Paton, (all of Calgary); Craig & Kimberley Moynes of Brooklin, ON; Scott Moynes & Meghan Ecclestone of Guelph, ON; Cara Moynes of Toronto; Whitney Stanavech, & Nathan Stanavech, both of Oshawa, ON. Eva also leaves four great-grandchildren: Kaylee Payton Holland, Lily Eva & Xander (Alexander) Douglas Moynes & twins Maisie (Margaret) Alice & Sadie James Moynes Ecclestone. Eva also celebrated many family times with her nieces & their families - Michelle (Cody Whitten), Teresa (Doug Horsley), Julie Delarue & Jill Delarue and with both Eva and Harvey's extended families. The family would like to extend its thanks to caregivers of Home Instead, Sandstone Lodge, Walden Heights, AgeCare Glenmore, and to Eva's friends and family. As per Eva's wishes there will be no service. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in Battleford. To send condolences and view Eva's Tribute Page please visit





