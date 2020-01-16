Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Margaret (Norman) GORDON. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

GORDON: Evelyn Margaret Gordon (nee Norman) was born on August 20, 1929. She was the youngest daughter of Edwin and Margaret Norman of the West Hazel district (Turtleford). Evelyn, along with her sister Hazel received their schooling from the West Hazel School. Travelling each day, rain or shine, by horse back or buggy to the school 2 ½ miles away. The school was the hub for many social events which the family attended. In her teens, Evelyn started a job with the Turtleford Sun Newspaper, where she learned the technique of typesetting. She remained at this job for 7 ½ years, becoming quite skilled at it. She also spent time in North Battleford as a member of the staff for the North Battleford News. On August 21, 1952, she married Bruce Leonard Gordon of Turtleford. Bruce had been working for the Pioneer Grain Company as helper in various locations. Following their marriage, he was offered the position as agent for Pioneer Grain in Rockhaven. It was there that they made their home. Their first child, Norman Bruce was born Jan 22, 1954, followed by Barbara Eileen Feb. 14, 1955, Lois Margaret July 17, 1961 and Kenneth Richard May 12, 1966. Tragedy struck in August of 1976, when Bruce, while fishing drowned in Turtle Lake. Evelyn remained living in Rockhaven, receiving love and support from the community and her many friends. Her love for music and singing kept her involved with the local United Church. She showed off her talents as a member of the Cut Knife Embroidery Guild. Creating many beautiful treasured pieces. Evelyn was a dedicated member of the Royal Purple and for many years sold Avon to customers in the Rockhaven area and beyond. Due to failing health she left Rockhaven and moved to the Park View Place in Unity, Sask. There she resided for a couple of years before moving to the Unity Long Term Care. Her love for music remained with her until the end. She was often humming and keeping the beat to the old time favorites. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Norman (Karen) Gordon, Turtle Lake, SK and their daughter Tanya Gordon (Alain) Garceau, Regina, SK; Barbara (Bart) Brown, Unity, SK and their sons: Gordon (Jody), Gallivan, SK, Evan (Karalyn), Unity, SK and their families; Lois (Ed) Halpenny and their sons: Bradley, Michael (friend Linaya) and Shaun, Rockhaven, SK; Ken Gordon, Waldheim, SK; sister-in-law Phyllis Gordon, Prince George, BC; sister-in-law Helen Fitzgerald, Red Deer, AB; dear life time friend Jean Chambers of Turtleford, SK; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce (1976); parents: Edwin & Margaret Norman; sister & brother-in-law, Hazel & George Inkster; mother & father in law: Ellsworth & Hilma Gordon; brothers-in-law: Arthur Gordon and Don Fitzgerald. Funeral Service was held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Robert MacKay officiating. Music Ministry: Organist - Glenn Goodman; Soloist - Robert MacKay - Precious Lord, Take My Hand; Hymns: Amazing Grace & The Old Rugged Cross. Honorary Pallbearers were Order of Royal Purple & Family and Friends. Active Pallbearers were Gordon Brown, Evan Brown, Bradley Halpenny, Michael Halpenny, Shaun Halpenny & Tanya Gordon. Memorials are requested to Unity Long Term Care (Please Designate to the Rec Department), Box 741, Unity, SK, S0K 4L0 Or to the Donor's Choice. Interment was at Rockhaven Cemetery, Rockhaven, SK. Condolences can be sent to







