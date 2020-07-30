Ewald GOSSNER

GOSSNER:
Mass Of Christian Burial for Ewald Thomas Gossner, beloved husband of Antonia Gossner, resident of Saskatoon and formerly of North Battleford, was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with the Vigil Of Prayer at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday - both services were from St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, 1942 - 98th Street, North Battleford, SK with Fr. Cuong Luong Celebrant. Interment took place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Saskatoon, SK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Catholic Missions In Canada, "Please use my gift to support Seminarian" - 201-1155 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4T 1W2 Toll Free 1-866-937-2642 E-mail: information@cmic.info
Website: www.cmic.info
Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).