1/
Ewald GOSSNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ewald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOSSNER: Mass Of Christian Burial for Ewald Thomas Gossner, beloved husband of Antonia Gossner, resident of Saskatoon and formerly of North Battleford, was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with the Vigil Of Prayer at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday - both services were from St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church, 1942 - 98th Street, North Battleford, SK with Fr. Cuong Luong Celebrant. Interment took place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Saskatoon, SK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Catholic Missions In Canada, "Please use my gift to support Seminarian" - 201-1155 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4T 1W2 Toll Free 1-866-937-2642 E-mail: information@cmic.info Website: www.cmic.info Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved