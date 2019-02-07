Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for François Joseph Blanchette. View Sign

BLANCHETTE: François Joseph Blanchette, 69, of North Battleford passed away on December 13, 2018. He was born to the late Albertine (Jullion) and Aimé Blanchette on September 10, 1949, in Vawn, Saskatchewan. François was a conservationist, advocating for the protection and preservation of the environment and wildlife. He was a pioneer at the forefront of the organic farming movement in Saskatchewan and a founding director of the Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA). François was a visionary during his farming career creating guidelines, gaining rights and finding markets for organic farming. He worked with Ducks Unlimited to create a natural grasslands project on his family farm. This project is still active east of Vawn. François was a lifelong learner, avid reader, lover of music; guitar and fiddle player; and a builder and fixer of whatever was needed. François is survived by his children Eric Anderson (Rebecca Gopher), Cynthia Blanchette, and Jean-Louis Blanchette; four grandchildren; his siblings Michelle Blanchette, Gabrielle Blanchette, and Denise (Ray) Nordin; longtime friends Norman Price, Heather Taylor, and his extended families at the Community Baptist Church and the Battlefords Union Hospital. François is predeceased by his parents, and brother Claude Blanchette. At François' request there will be no funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse or directly to those on the street in need. We would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and support staff that worked with our father François over the years. __________________________________________________





