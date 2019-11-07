Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Gallant. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

GALLANT: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Gallant at the age of 71 years; beloved husband, father and grandfather. Frank peacefully went home to the Lord, with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Claire, his sons Jamie (Koreena), David and his daughter Shelley (Scott); his beloved grandchildren Savana, Brandee and Austin; his brothers Michael (Jan) and Albert; his step-grandchildren Brian, Adam and Belinda as well as four great step-grandchildren; along with numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. He loved them all. Frank is predeceased by his infant son John, his parent's Henry and Georgina, his brother Joseph; Joseph's son Timmy and his sister Irene. He had many good years with Marie's parents Yvonne and Emilius before they passed as well as Marie's step-father Fred. May they all party in heaven. To all our family, friends and our Country Kitchen family, remember him as the man who loved to fish. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Campbell and her colleagues at Primary Health Centre, the staff at Battlefords Home Care for your continued support, the compassionate staff of 3 North at Battlefords Union Hospital and all those who continue to help us through our journey. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Frank may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Weekend Foundation Po Box 2666 Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church with Father Phinh Do as celebrant. Interment was held at the City Cemetery Columbarium. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







