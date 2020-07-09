BERTSCH:
Frank Michael Bertsch passed away Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer. As per Frank's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Frank will always be loved and cherished by his wife Margie; sons Dustin, and Derek (Pamela) and his children Kaine, Toryn, and Sydney; his sisters Clem (George) Hood, Dianne (Larry) Taylor, and Marlene Caron (Albert); brother in-law Doug (Claudette) Shaver; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Frank is predeceased by his parents John and Annie Bertsch; and his parent's in-law George and Margaret Shaver. Frank's family wish to extend their most heartfelt thank you to Dr. Campbell, the Palliative Care staff at Battleford's Union Hospital, and to Battleford's Home Care for their immense care and compassion of Frank. Condolences for the family may be left at www.SallowsandMcDonald.com.