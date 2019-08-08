Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Marchewka. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

MARCHEWKA: Ms. Gail Marchewka resident of Battleford, SK passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 46 years. A Funeral Service was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Battleford United Church with Reverend Gayle Wensley officiating. Interment was held at the Town of Battleford Cemetery. Gail is lovingly remembered by her parents Rudy & Ruth Marchewka; brother Brad Marchewka (Matthew Rice); aunt Betty Schliemann; cousins Richard (Cheryl) Hill, Gregg (Treena) Petch - Austin & Bree; Jacquie (Tony) de Kroon - Jeremy, Nicola & Elysha; Heather (Ryan) Hanson - Ashlee & Jeremy; great uncle Leslie Laycock. She is predeceased by her aunt Norma Kowbel; grandparents Paul & Ann Marchewka; Iris & Rowland Hill; and her special cat Kassi. Memorial donations in memory of Ms. Gail Marchewka may be directed to the Battlefords Humane Society Po Box 645 North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







Ms. Gail Marchewka resident of Battleford, SK passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 46 years. A Funeral Service was held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Battleford United Church with Reverend Gayle Wensley officiating. Interment was held at the Town of Battleford Cemetery. Gail is lovingly remembered by her parents Rudy & Ruth Marchewka; brother Brad Marchewka (Matthew Rice); aunt Betty Schliemann; cousins Richard (Cheryl) Hill, Gregg (Treena) Petch - Austin & Bree; Jacquie (Tony) de Kroon - Jeremy, Nicola & Elysha; Heather (Ryan) Hanson - Ashlee & Jeremy; great uncle Leslie Laycock. She is predeceased by her aunt Norma Kowbel; grandparents Paul & Ann Marchewka; Iris & Rowland Hill; and her special cat Kassi. Memorial donations in memory of Ms. Gail Marchewka may be directed to the Battlefords Humane Society Po Box 645 North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nicole Welford of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. CARDS OF THANKS Words cannot adequately express the gratitude we have for everyone who visited, called, texted, or messaged us in support & love after the sudden loss of our beloved Gail. Thanks to those who brought us food, baking, flowers and to those who donated to the Battlefords Humane Society in Gail's memory. Special thanks goes out to our friends Jack & Marlene Pool, Clarence & Shannon Harms, our niece and cousin Heather Hanson, and our friend and "sister" Carol Koemell for all their love, help, and support. Thank you to Rev. Gayle Wensley for the beautiful personalized service and to the Battleford United Church for the wonderful lunch provided afterward. Thank you to our friend Glenn Goodman for playing the beautiful music. Thank you as well to all the pallbearers for your help. And last but not least, to Nicole Welford, Andrea Hoffman, and all the staff at Eternal Memories, thank you for your guidance and assistance in the days after Gail's passing and for ensuring Gail was cared for with utmost respect and dignity. Rudy & Ruth Marchewka Brad Marchewka & Matthew Rice Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close