Gaudet, Edna Rose Alba Mrs. Edna Gaudet passed away on June 15th, 2019 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Left to cherish Edna's memory are her children Omer Gaudet (Pat Champoux Johnson), Rita Villeneuve (Jerry Villeneuve), Raymonde Nicholls (Jim Nicholls), Angèle Vany (Gerard Vany), Rodolphe Gaudet (Celeste Gaudet), Rosemarie Wasko (Neal Wasko), Doris Duke (Tim Duke), Cécile Jesse (Brian Jesse) and Thérèse Godin (Paul Godin) as well as 34 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. Edna is predeceased by her husband Aurélien Gaudet, her daughter Marie Rose Gaudet, her parents Camille and Eugénie Gareau and numerous brothers and sisters. A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 7:00 pm at St. André Church, North Battleford, SK with Father Cuong Luong & Deacon Gil Bellavance presiding. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Church of St. Isidore in Bellevue, SK with Father Matthew Ngyen officiating, burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorial donations in Edna's name may be made to the Villa Pascal Building Fund 1301 113th Street North Battleford, SK S9A 3K1. Condolences to the family may be made to www.sallowsandmcdonald.com. Sallows & McDonald ~ Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, Jennifer Wildeman in care of arrangements 306-445-2418.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 20 to June 27, 2019