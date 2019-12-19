NACHTEGAELE: In Loving Memory of George Nestor Nachtegaele, born June 11, 1937 at North Battleford, SK., passed away December 7, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish George's memory are his loving family: his wife, Muriel ; daughter, Tammy Sather (Rick) and their children Nicole (Jake), Kristen (Mitch) and Cody; daughter, Jody Fitzgerald (Mark) and their children Dylan and Alyssa; his sisters: Lillian, Eileen and Julia (Denis); brother, Nestor; several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his parents: Oscar and Celina Nachtegaele; brother, Gerald; brothers-in-law: Tom, Jim and Don. Vigil Of Prayer was held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Father Greg Elder presiding. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ste. Rose de Lima Roman Catholic Church, Cochin, SK with Father Greg Elder, Celebrant. Cross Bearer was Lillian Nykiforuk. Scripture Readers were Brother Don, Jeannette Gorski, Jane Policha and Monica Kryzanowski. Liturgy Of The Word: 1st Reading - Book of Wisdom; Psalm 23; 2nd Reading - Saint Paul to the Philippians; Gospel - Father Greg Elder. Intentions - Brother Don. Shared Memories were given by George's Grandchildren. Offertory Gift Bearers - Linda and Gary Rose. Music Ministry: Recorded Selections; Soloist - Robert MacKay - Old Rugged Cross . Honorary Pallbearers were All of George's Friends and Family. Active Pallbearers were Nicole Sather, Kristen Sather, Dylan Fitzgerald, Cody Sather, Alyssa Fitzgerald and Jim Nykiforuk. Memorials are requested to STARS: Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation, 570-1441 Aviation PK NE, Calgary, AB T2E 9Z9 or to the Donor's Choice. Interment was at the Meota Cemetery, Meota, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019