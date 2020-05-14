KRENN: Mrs. Georgina Krenn passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the St.Pauls Hospital in Saskatoon at the age of 61 years. A special thanks to the palliative care team for taking such good care of her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Georgina Krenn may be made to the charity of a donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.