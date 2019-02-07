Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Hardy. View Sign

Gerald Hardy, 73, of Crossmount, SK, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 at his home. He was born and raised on a farm east of Cut Knife and lived most of his adult-life in North Battleford. Gerald is survived by his wife Emily of 45 years, son Bevin (Adriana), daughter Leah (Tim), cherished grandchildren Terah, Matias, Ella, Cami and Nate. His brother Allan (Karen), his brother-in-law Aldo (Lindsay), nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather "Pa" and friend to everyone who knew him. Gerald travelled the world, enjoyed sport of any kind and was well known for his involvement with many associations and community programs. You would always find him smiling whether on a golf course, at Bridges Pontiac, playing cards and enjoying time at the lake with family and friends. Gerald was so delighted by and proud of the wonderful things his grandchildren did. Funeral Services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday Feb 4th at Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner Funeral Home (1271 - 103 Street, North Battleford, SK, S9A 1K7.) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to KidSport Saskatchewan ( www.kidsportcanada.ca ) Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306-244-5577) __________________________________________________ Funeral Home Saskatoon Funeral Home

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 244-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019

