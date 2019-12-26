WOHLBERG: Mr. Gerald "Clif" Wohlberg passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 87 years. A Funeral Service was held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Phinh Do as celebrant. Private Family Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Clif is lovingly remembered by his wife Helen of 60 years; their children Alan (Kathy) Wohlberg- Shayne, Lorne (Chan) Wohlberg- Meagan, Trevor, Gwen (Allan) Miller- Dawn (Charles) White, Ian (Melissa) Miller, Jesse (Michelle) Miller, Sharon (Russ) Knelsen- Kristen (Jodee) Gray, Scott (Ashton) Wohlberg, Denise (Clint) Taylor- Nicole, Shelby; 9 great-grandchildren; nephews Sheldon, Justin and their families. He is predeceased by his parents John and Pauline Wohlberg; his brother Byron (Nettie) and his in-laws John and Theresia Veit. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Clif Wohlberg may be directed to Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or Diabetes Canada, 104-2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5Z5. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019