WOLOSHYN: Gertrude (Gertie) Mabel Woloshyn, a long time resident of the Battlefords, passed away November 17, 2018, in Comox, British Columbia. She was predeceased by her husband Fred and son Don. She is survived by her son Gerry, daughters, Vivian, Elaine, Patti, Shelley and Lynn, daughter in-law Margaret and their families. 18 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Her family held a Family Memorial Reunion at Jackfish Lodge. We were able to remember our good summer vacation times, held at the family cottage. Her presence is missed but we have many good memories and times to treasure.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 4 to July 5, 2019