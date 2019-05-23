WOODROW: Mrs. Glenda Woodrow, resident of North Battleford, SK passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 67 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Cuong Luong as celebrant. Private family interment will take place at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Glenda Woodrow may be directed to the 1910 McIntyre St, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or the Royal Canadian Legion Br# 70 Directed to the General or Building Fund 1352 100th St, North Battleford SK S9A 0V8. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 23 to May 30, 2019