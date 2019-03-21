Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Verbeke. View Sign

VERBEKE: Ms. Gloria Verbeke resident of River Heights Lodge former resident of Saskatchewan Hospital passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 69 years. As per Gloria's request no formal service will be held and cremation will take place. A Private family service will be held at a later date in Saskatoon, SK followed by interment at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Saskatoon, SK. She is remembered by her siblings, brothers, Julien (Gwen) Verbeke & family Surrey BC, Raymond (Sharon) Verbeke & family Saskatoon, sister-in-law, Thelma Verbeke & family White Rock BC, sisters, Yvonne (Garry) Lloyd & family, Australia, Cindy (Veron) Verbeke Edmonton, AB. She was predeceased by her parents, Cesar and Marie Verbeke, and brother Arnie Verbeke. Gloria was born at the Union Hospital in LeRoy, SK on February 26, 1950. She attended Caseyville School, then LeRoy Elementary & High School, where she graduated in 1968 despite having Epilepsy. Her parents moved to Saskatoon to facilitate her continuing Business Education at Saskatoon Riverside Collegiate & Saskatoon Business College where she graduated. Gloria worked in Saskatoon and in Vancouver for a short time. She spent her remaining years in Edwards Group Home, Saskatchewan Hospital and River Heights Lodge in North Battleford due to mental health issues. Memorial donations in memory of Ms. Gloria Verbeke may be directed to the Saskatchewan Hospital Box 39 North Battleford, SK S9A 2X8 or the River Heights Lodge 2001 99th St North Battleford, SK S9A 0S3 and the Mental Health Foundation of Saskatchewan.







2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019

