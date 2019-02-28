Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Stewart Palmer. View Sign

Gordon Stewart Palmer March 15, 1932 – February 15, 2019 A Service of Thanksgiving for Stewart's life was held February 21, 2019 at Third Avenue United Church, North Battleford, SK with Reverend Fred J. Tinio officiating. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years Hazel (nee Nykiforuk); sons: Derrick Scott of Saskatoon, SK. and Marcus Sheldon (Karen Jewell) of Vancouver, B.C.; grandson, Michael James Brodt of Edmonton, AB., sister, Yvonne (Victor) Gagliano of Madison, Wisconsin, USA; sister-in-law, Reita Palmer of Saskatoon, SK; son-in-law, Jammie Townsend. Nieces and their families: Kim Palmer, Vancouver, B.C., Lillianna Gagliano and Malia (Philip) Klinkner, Katie Gagliano, Madison, Wisconsin, USA, Lisa (Chris) Von Bulow, Stefanie (Rui) Arruda and Jan Nikiforuk, Calgary, AB. Predeceased by father, George L. Palmer, mother, Isabella (Bella) Palmer, daughter, Dawn Michelle Palmer, brother, Raymond Keith Palmer, nephew, Aaron Gagliano. If desired Memorial Donations may be made to Third Avenue United Church, 1301-102nd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1G4, Saskatoon Cancer Centre, 20 Campus Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7N 4H4 (Please designate to cancer research) or to a charity of your choice. Stewart enjoyed summers at the family cottage at Meota, golfing, curling, singing in the church choir, playing Bridge, stamp and coin collecting and was an avid Sask. Roughrider fan. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. Card of Thanks Hazel, Derrick and Marc Palmer are grateful for the compassionate care given to Stewart by Dr. Johnson and the nursing staff at Battlefords Union Hospital. Thanks also to their family and friends for the rides, visits, food, cards, flowers and for being so caring and supportive. __________________________________________________





