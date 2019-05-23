Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace (Bomok) GRAHAM. View Sign Obituary

GRAHAM, Grace (Bomok) nee Kalyn November 23rd 1940 – May 15th 2019 We the family regret to announce, the passing of our beloved Mom and Baba at the age of 78. With family by her side, she peacefully surrendered to the Lord after her courageous struggle with Cancer. Grace is lovingly remembered by her six children: daughter Janet Lommer; son Terry (Suzette) Bomok and his children Amaris (Len) Reiman, their children Charlie, Morgan, Addison & Nicholas, sons Ryan, Austin (Katherine) and daughter Billie; daughter Zora (Albert) Renaud their children, Kyle and girls Tayah, Kadie & Layney, sons Brody (Maria) and Catlin (Marlee); daughter Lisa (Brian) Reiley and their children Janelle (Riley) and children Janayah, Tanner & Ryah, Scott (Taylor) and their daughter Braelynn, and son Taylor; son Mark Bomok; daughter Tanya (Marklin) Hemm and their son Christopher. Grace is also survived by her brother Ron Kalyn. She was predeceased by her parents Bill & Mary Kalyn, Sister Hazel Kotelko, Husband William Bomok & late husband Floyd Graham. Grace grew up on a farm near Hafford, SK, where she met and married William Bomok. Together they had 6 children and farmed in the Speers district, SK. Later they sold their farm and moved to Saskatoon where they became the proprietors of B & G Care Home. All who resided in the care home became their family. After 20 years, following William's passing the doors of B & G Care Home closed. We were so blessed to have had a mother and Baba like her - With such a loving heart and caring hands, her exceptional gifts were endless. Her talents led her to begin her baking business "Graces Goodies". Singing in the kitchen with her angelic voice, she would spend hours and days baking incredible dishes - everything from those famous perogies and cabbage rolls to cinnamon buns, chiffon cakes, pies, bread, buns and more - all making them to perfection and selling both privately and at various farmers markets across the province. A few years later she would meet and marry Floyd Graham. They resided in Saskatoon and she finally was able to thoroughly enjoy her retirement years with Floyd and family fishing at Delaronde Lake. Though their time together was years too short their precious memories will last forever. God quietly came and took you away Baba and you will remain forever in our hearts until we meet again. Grace will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. A Memorial Service will be held at Park Funeral Home (311 Third Avenue North) on Sunday June 2nd 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Our family would like to thank Home Care Saskatoon for their attentiveness to Mom and for being just a phone call away when we needed them. Their compassion was very evident and much appreciated. As well as the staff at St. Paul's Palliative Care Unit who compassionately cared for Mom during her time there. We would also like to thank Greg Lalach of Park Funeral Home again now for our third time for his caring and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be sent to St. Paul's Palliative Care 1702 – 20th St. West, Saskatoon SK. To share memories and condolences, visit





