RACICOT:
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Grace Evelyn Racicot, widow of Gordon Racicot, announce her passing on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at River Heights Lodge in North Battleford, at the age of 92. Grace was born June 24, 1928 in North Battleford, SK to Sidney and Ruth Hargrave. She was raised on the family farm east of North Battleford on the Wearing Road with her six siblings. Grace and her only sister, Kay, were inseparable and spent many hours horseback riding. Grace married Gordon Racicot on February 22, 1950 in North Battleford and together they had four daughters. As per Grace's wishes there will be no public service but a private family memorial will be held at a later date. She will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters and their families: Beverley Mannix and Families, Judy (Gerald) Koopman and Families, Marie (Michael) Harty and Families and Louise Racicot and her husband Stewart Gillingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Grace may be made to The River Heights Lodge Auxiliary, 2001 – 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S3. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements have been made through Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks Grace's family would like to thank Dr. Patricia Campbell and the Eastside staff of River Heights Lodge for her excellent care. Thank you to Robert MacKay and staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.