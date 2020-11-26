With sadness the family announces the passing of Grace Lillian Richards (nee Jack) on Oct 29,2020. Predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" in 1990; Grace will be remembered with love by her children Barry (Joyce), Deryl (Sandy), and Ron. Her grandchildren, Trina Richards (Mark Greenwald), Alisa Omoth (Chris), Jason (Crystal), Tracy Schwebius (Doug), Cory (Shannon), Dustin (Sarah), Kari Hogan (Jordan). Her great grandchildren, Danicka, Karlee, Heath, Oliver, Maren, Rebecca (Cory), Krystin (Dallas), Katelyn, Aaron, Annabelle, Lillian, Jonah and Hazel; and one great great grandchild, Blakley. One sister Marion is left to mourn her passing. Grace was also predeceased by her siblings and their spouses: Bill (Jean), Ralph (Honor), Bob (Vera) and Jackie (Herb). Grace was born to Peter "Elder" and Mary Jack on Nov 23,1918. She was the oldest of six children and played a large part in helping with everything that goes into family and farm life. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Richards in June of 1945. Together they had three children. Family was everything to Grace, she gave her time, patience, kindness and love to her children and later, her grandchildren and all that followed. She certainly had a special bond with each of her grandchildren and treasured each of them as they did her. Grace loved to bake; her apple pie is unrivaled and will always be the gold standard of her family. She tended to a large garden and orchard with her husband and happily canned the harvest each year. Grace was a talented and meticulous sewer, mending and creating for many people throughout her life. Grace led by example, she took time to listen, to encourage and to look positively on every situation. She built up the confidence of others and cheered the success and joys of her friends and family. She was admired for her patience, kindness and faith. The family would like to thank the care givers for the compassionate and exceptional care extended to Grace during her stay at Long Term Care. If friends and family so desire, memorial donations in memory of Grace may be made to Unity LTC Activity Fund- Box 741, Unity, SK. S0K 4L0 or Alzheimer's Association of Sask 301- 2550 12th Ave. Regina, SK. S4P 3X1 or in charge of Barry or Deryl Richards Box 1135, Unity, SK. S0K 4L0