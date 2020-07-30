Gwendoline Ruby May Volk
September 19, 1937 – July 24, 2020 It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of our wife, mother and grandmother Gwendoline Ruby May Volk (nee Brook). She is survived by her husband Gib, her sons Lorne and Brad, daughter-in-law Shelley, and grandchildren Michel, Sam, Kayla, Charlotte and Ronald. Gwen was born on September 19, 1937, South West Quarter 2-24-18W1, Dauphin Municipality, Manitoba, to Ruby Sabina Brook (nee Fair) and Emerson Bristol Brook. She was the youngest of her six siblings and worked hard on the family farm. She loved her close-knit family life, but she didn't like being responsible for the family sheep who, she said, could disappear in a flash when she blinked. Gwen attended Banks District School until grade 8 and then moved to Dauphin in 1951 to attend high school at Dauphin Collegiate and Technical Institute. This meant that she not only had to leave home but get a job to support herself. It was at school that she met Gib Volk, who proved to be the love of her life. After she graduated in 1954, Gwen moved to Winnipeg to attend the Manitoba Teacher's College. After she graduated from "Normal School" in 1957. Gwen taught at a one-room school outside of Neepawa (Hallboro School, with eight grades) until 1959 when Gwen married Gilbert Volk on August 8. Gwen and Gib then moved to Winnipeg where Gwen was a supply teacher in Seven Oaks until April when she resigned to prepare for the birth of Lorne (July 10, 1960). In 1962, they moved to Grandview so that Gib could manage the CO-OP Hardware Store. Gwen drove out to Ottawa school which was eight grades and about ten kilometers outside of Grandview, where she taught one year before her son, Brad, was born on November 6. When the family moved to Hanley, Saskatchewan, Gwen discovered not only that her Normal School qualifications were not recognized, but that the Dauphin high school had failed to register many of her classes. After a long battle with the Saskatchewan Department of Education she was given a temporary contract which required that she retake the required high school courses and complete a Bachelor of Education. This began a twenty-year education program which saw her graduating with a B.Ed. in 1983 (one year after her eldest son)! In 1972, the family moved to North Battleford. Gwen started teaching at Centennial Park School in April of 1976 as Principal Relief. She taught at the school for 19 years and was Principal for the last three years. She officially retired in 2002. Gwen was also a part of the cottage community of Horseshoe Bay on Turtle Lake as they had a cottage there for many years. A big part of her life was Lions International. Gwen became a Lioness in 1976. She was the Bonaventure Lioness Club President twice and Secretary for three years. She was very proud of her club which sponsored 27 Art Shows, raising over 100 000 dollars for projects such as a skateboard park. Gwen was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award and a Certificate of Appreciation by the International President. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Dog Guides of Canada c/o Lions Foundation of Canada, Oakville, Ontario, 152 Wilson Street, L6K 0G6. Due to our current pandemic situation, a memorial service will be announced at a more sociable time. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
