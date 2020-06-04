Harley Dean Custer
CUSTER: Harley Dean Custer resident of Battleford District Care Centre was born on December 1, 1931 in Sonningdale, SK and was raised on the farm at Baljennie, SK. He moved to Biggar and was hired on the CNR as a Trainmen/Conductor at 20 years old. Harley married Nona I Besse on May 2, 1953 in Biggar, SK. After working for many years in Biggar Harley & Nona moved to Kamloops, B.C. for a few years. After retirement Harley and Nona moved to Battleford. Harley's hobbies included: golf, piloting his airplane, downhill and cross-country skiing, woodworking, playing ball and wintering in Yuma, AZ; he belonged to the Biggar Flying Club and Biggar Elks. Harley passed away peacefully from complications of pneumonia at the Battlefords Union Hospital on May 25, 2020. Left to cherish Harley's memory are his loving family: daughter, Cindy and Jim Kanz; grandchildren: Bobbi Jean Kanz of Battleford, SK and Jamie and Blair Michaud of North Battleford, SK; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kalyn, Paige, Janae and Luc; sisters: Connie Rayner and Donna Hawtin; brother, Barry Custer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Doreen Silvernagle, Gord and Rita Besse and Don and Jean Ruehlen; uncle, Vernon Custer; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Nona I Custer (Besse) (2013); mother, Catherine (Foreman) Custer; father, Albert Custer; infant son, Randy (1955); son, Murray Dean Custer (1983); sisters: Betty, Norma and Bev. A small family graveside service will be held in Biggar at a later date. Memorial Donations in memory of Harley may be made to the Battlefords District Care Centre (Designate to the Recreation Fund) Box 69, Battleford, SK S0M 0E0. Those wishing to leave condolences for Mr.Custer's family may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Interment Arrangements have been entrusted to Gerein Funeral Service. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium. A special thank you to the staff at the Battlefords Union Hospital for taking such great care of Harley.




