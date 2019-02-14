Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Anderson. View Sign

ANDERSON: Harold Anderson, beloved husband of Queade & loving father to Pat (Greg) Belland Kitchner Ont, Collyne (Laurence) Sager North Battleford SK, David Anderson Saskatoon SK, Susan (John) Tichelaar Ferndale WA, Marilyn (Bill) Lane Battleford SK, Daryl Anderson, Battleford SK, Linda Anderson (Ray) Nanaimo BC, Bryan (Rhonda) Anderson North Battleford SK. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Harold joined the RCAF in July 1942. He flew with the 410 MOSQUITO SQUAD NIGHT FIGHTERS as a Pilot. After discharge, he returned to Saskatchewan and attended the U of S from 1945-1949 where he graduated with a BSP. He continued to work as a pharmacist for the next 45 years. Upon retirement, he took back up with his fiddle and began teaching music for the next 8 years. Teaching fiddle to his students gave him the most pleasure and fulfillment. Harold passed into the Lord's Arms on February 4, 2019, from BDCC. Queade and family wish to thank, with gratitude, the caregivers, Gina, Old Grace, Leah, Kelly and all the other wonderful caring staff, too many to mention. Thank you to Pastor Dan, Pastor Rod at Living Faith Chapel and a special thanks to Dr. Jim Johnson. At Harold's request there will be no formal service at this time. The family will put him to rest in the summer when the whole family is home. Thank you to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. JUST A COMMON SOLDIER He was getting old and paunchy and his hair was falling fast, And he sat around the Legion telling stories of the past, Of a war that he had fought in And the deeds that he had done, In his exploits with his buddies, they were heroes, everyone. And tho' sometimes, to his neighbours, His tales became a joke, All his Legion buddies listened, For they knew whereof he spoke. But we'll hear his tales no longer for old Tom has passed away And the world won't note his passing, tho' a soldier died today. He will not be mourned by many, just his children and his wife, For he lived an ordinary quiet and uneventful life, Held a job and raised a family, quietly going his own way; And the world's a little poorer, for a soldier died today. When politicians leave this earth, their bodies lie in state, While thousands note their passing and proclaim That they were great. Papers tell their life stories, From the time that they were young, But the passing of a soldier goes unnoticed and unsung. Is the greatest contribution to the welfare of our land A guy who breaks his promises and cons his fellow man? Or the ordinary fellow who in times of war and strife, Goes off to serve his Country and offers up his very life? A politician's stipend and the style in which he lives Are sometimes disproportionate to the service that he gives, While the ordinary soldier, who offered up his all, Is paid off with a medal, and perhaps a pension small. It is so easy to forget them, for it was so long ago That the Tom's of our country went to battle, but we know It was not the politicians, with their compromise and ploys, Who won for us the freedom that our Country now enjoys. Should you find yourself in danger with your enemies at hand, Would you want a politician with his ever-shifting stand? Or would you prefer a soldier who has sworn to defend His home, his kin, and Country and would fight until the end. He was just a common soldier and his ranks are growing thin, But his presence should remind us We may need his like again, For when countries are in conflict then we find the soldiers part is to clean up all the troubles that the politicians start. If we cannot do him honour while he's here to hear the praise. Then at least let's give him homage at the ending of his days. Perhaps just a simple headline in a paper that would say: "OUR COUNTRY IS IN MOURNING, FOR A SOLDIER DIED TODAY"







Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019

