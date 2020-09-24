DREWLO:
It is with sadness the family of Harold Drewlo, resident of Battlefords District Care Centre and loving father of Jim (Sharon) Drewlo of Turtleford, SK and their family announce his passing on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Battlefords District Care Centre, Battleford, SK. A Graveside Service for family & friends will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cremation Section - City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Memorial donations are requested to Zion Lutheran Church, 10801 Winder Crescent, North Battleford, SK S9A 2B9 or to Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). "please feel free to wear a mask"