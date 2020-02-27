Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Hugh Hardy. View Sign Obituary

HARDY: It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Harry Hugh Hardy (known to everyone as Hughie) on Wednesday February 12th, 2020. Hugh passed while visiting with good friends, suddenly, and free of pain. Born on April 9th, 1948 in Saskatoon, Hugh spent most of his life living in Saskatoon, and small communities such as Ruddell, Edam, Turtleford and Spruce Lake. He was known for his love of old cars, mechanics and local history, if you knew him, you would have engaged with him in lengthy conversations on these and other topics. Hughie is survived by his daughters Naomi and Maryanna Hardy, siblings Rodney and Jennifer Hardy, and Ron Currie, Grandchildren Catherine Sanche, North Marie and Isaiah Hunter and his former spouse Julia Hardy. He is predeceased by his son Matthew Hardy, father Dave Hardy and mother May Nasby (née Carr). We welcome family and friends to celebrate his life with a service followed by lunch at the Spruce Lake Community Center (in Spruce Lake, Sask.) on February 29th at 12 pm. For those who wish to bring or send flowers, please note the family would prefer a house plant or Sask. wild flower seeds. __________________________________________________





