Harwood Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harwood Clark.
Service Information
The Battlefords Funeral Service
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK
S7K 2L7
(306)-446-4200
Obituary

CLARK: Mr. Harwood Clark, age 91, of Rural North Battleford passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at River Heights Lodge with family by his side. Survived by his wife, Emily; Children: Vivian; Neil (Leslee) and children Adrian (Stephanie), Mitch (Jackie) Macy and Burke; Cheryl (Gordon) Carbert and children Jenisa, Nicole and Taighen; Brenda (Mark). Harwood attended Whitewood Lake School. Farmed ALL his life. Married Emily Tkatchuk in 1953. They lived on the family farm till 2016 when they moved in to North Battleford. Harwood served on the school board and as a councillor for the RM of North Battleford, loved raising cattle and mowing grass. Due to failing health, Harwood moved to River Heights Lodge in Sept 2018 until his passing. The family would like to thank the following for the compassionate care of Harwood: Dr. Tootoosis, Dr. Campbell, and the staff at River Heights Lodge. As per Harwood's wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
logo
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.