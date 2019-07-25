CLARK: Mr. Harwood Clark, age 91, of Rural North Battleford passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at River Heights Lodge with family by his side. Survived by his wife, Emily; Children: Vivian; Neil (Leslee) and children Adrian (Stephanie), Mitch (Jackie) Macy and Burke; Cheryl (Gordon) Carbert and children Jenisa, Nicole and Taighen; Brenda (Mark). Harwood attended Whitewood Lake School. Farmed ALL his life. Married Emily Tkatchuk in 1953. They lived on the family farm till 2016 when they moved in to North Battleford. Harwood served on the school board and as a councillor for the RM of North Battleford, loved raising cattle and mowing grass. Due to failing health, Harwood moved to River Heights Lodge in Sept 2018 until his passing. The family would like to thank the following for the compassionate care of Harwood: Dr. Tootoosis, Dr. Campbell, and the staff at River Heights Lodge. As per Harwood's wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019