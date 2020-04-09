Hazzard, Thomas Ernest: Born October 14th 1940 at Grandview, Manitoba to Alexander and Mary Hazzard. Thomas Ernest (Tom) Hazzard, our dear husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on March 21st 2020 at the age of 79 at North Battleford Union Hospital. Tom was a very loving husband to Karen for 57 years. Tom and Karen have three wonderful children: Barton, Bruce (Michelle) and their children Zachary and Alison Hazzard, Barbara and her children Ashley (Kenny), and Brittani (Colton), along with four great grandchildren Blake, Sarah, Emmy, Amir and one more on the way. Throughout Tom's life he was a mechanic, bus driver, bee keeper and small farmer. Tom loved hobbies like fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family. At the time of his passing he was in the Battleford's District Care Centre for over a month. Tom is predeceased by his mother, father, brother Rick and his son Alex, brother in law Eric Mino and mother and father in law. A small service was held on Thursday, March 26th from the Chapel of Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home with Pastor's Ron Braun and Keith Klippenstein officiating. Interment took place at North Battleford City Cemetery. A memorial service for Tom will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020