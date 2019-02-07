Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Feist. View Sign

Feist: Mrs. Heather Feist resident of Maymont Beach passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 52 years. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Vital Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Greg Elder as celebrant. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Heather Feist may be directed to the BUH Foundation - Palliative Care Ward - Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Heather is lovingly remembered and cherished by her husband Keith and their children Rachel & Blake. Heather's parents : Yvonne Nyholt († Camille Haegebaert) Heather's siblings : Alyson († Dick) Oles (sister), Lloyd Haegebaert (brother) & Bonnie (wife), June Labossiere (sister) & Armand (husband), Dawn Gibbons (sister) & Mike Gareau (life partner), Mark Haegebaert (brother), Ana Fichtner (sister) & Kevin (husband) Keith's parents : Edwin & Shirley Anne Feist. Keith's siblings : Kevin Feist (brother) & Barb (wife), Debbie Wylie (sister) & Brent (husband), Kelly Feist (brother) & Amanda (wife), Shelley Love (sister) & Howie (husband), Diana Duncan (sister) & David (husband) Along with numerous relatives, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium Card of Thanks The family of Heather would like to thank the COPS Dept at the BUH, all the Doctor's and nurses on Palliative care Ward. Father Greg Elder for officiating the service and the Ladies of the CWL for taking care of the luncheon. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the Kindness, love and support that they have been shown by Family, friends, and neighbours.







2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

Funeral Home Details

