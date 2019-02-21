DUNSER: Herb Dunser, 87 years old, of Boulder City, Nevada, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Herb was born in North Battleford, SK to Louis and Magdalena Dunser on August 14, 1931. He went to school in Robinhood, SK. Herb is survived by his children Adraine Mierau (Mark), Cara Dunser (Rocque), Herbie Dunser (Melissa) and stepdaughter Shelley Newell (Clive). His brother Albert Dunser (Lin), his grandchildren Zoe, Hunter, Hayden and Taylor and his nieces and nephews that were close to his heart. The family of Herb wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Paul's Hospital and would like donations to be made to 5th Floor Medicine at St. Paul's hospital in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be emailed to www.sallowsandmcdonald.com. Jennifer Wildeman in care of arrangements. 306-445-2418
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2019