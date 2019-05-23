Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herb Weinmeyer. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

WEINMEYER: Mr. Herb Weinmeyer resident of Battleford, SK passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 75 years. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from the St. Vital Roman Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. with Father Sebastian Kunnath as celebrant. Interment was held at the Columbaria in Town of Battleford Cemetery. Herb is lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Vivian Daughter, Marla (Gerard) Schulkowsky; Granddaughters, Jaylyn and Kayla Schulkowsky Stepfather, Nick German; Siblings, George (Hilde) Weinmeyer, Lucien (Dorothy) Weinmeyer, Loretta Seifert, Caroline Raymond, Gloria Setters, and Lorraine German Sisters-in-law, Theresa Weinmeyer, Shirley Filipowich, and Iris (Morris) Smolinski Numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends Predeceased by: His parents, Joseph Weinmeyer and Regina German His father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Mary Strelic His brother, Garry Weinmeyer His brothers-in-law, Arthur Raymond and Edward Filipowich Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Herb Weinmeyer may be directed to BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or the 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 2R3. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.







