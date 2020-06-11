KLASSEN: Herman Henry, was born January 26, 1930, Laird, SK and passed away May 25, 2020, Saskatoon, SK at the age of 90 years. A Family Graveside Service was held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hoffnungsfelder Mennonite Cemetery, Glenbush, SK with Reverend Don Unger officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are considered "All those who shared in Herman's life". The casket bearers were Ron, Robert, Dave, Lloyd, Michael and Rochelle Klassen. Memorial Donations may be made to Gideon's International in Canada as tokens of remembrance in memory of Herman Klassen. Herman is lovingly remembered by his children: Ron (Serena) of Sandwith, SK, Rob of Delisle, SK, Dave (Debby) of Osoyoos, BC and Lloyd (Eileen) of Edmonton, AB, daughters-in-law: Darlene Klassen of Saskatoon, SK and Sharon Roney of Wakaw, SK, grandchildren: Renee (Braden) Pound and children, Sam, Lauren, Michael (Melissa) Klassen and children, Jade, Jasmin, Becky (Ian) MacLaurin and children, Kyle, Erin, Cody, Rochelle (Evan) Klassen and child, Nolan, Emily (Tyson) Friend and child, Olivia, Kendell Olkanych, child, Karly (Jason) children, Caden & Brady, Tiegan, Tyson, Jenna, Jadon, Nathan, and Alyssa, his sister, Louise Epp of Saskatoon, SK, sister-in-law, Helen Klassen of Rosthern, SK also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by: his wife, Pauline Klassen, his parents, Martin and Lisette Klaassen, his son, Tim, his brothers, Edgar Klassen and Benno (Lillian) Klaassen, his sister, Magdalene (Art) Epp and his brother-in-law, Clarence Epp. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Mark Muir, Funeral Director, Spiritwood (306-883-3500).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.