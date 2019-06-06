Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Soule. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

SOULE: With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Herman Soule of Ruddell, Sk. He was born in Hafford, Sk on April 30, 1935 and passed May 12, 2019. Herman spent his whole life on the farm at Ruddell, along the river. He came from a large family and learned early about adversity and hard work. He attended Ruddell School, leaving early to help on the farm. He was devoted to his family including all his special nieces and nephews. His love of animals was lifelong and included everything except maybe gophers. The farm was never without at least one dog but usually several were on hand and they were his very loyal companions always. His Saturday trips to the Saskatoon Auction Mart were legendary. He called it his office. His genuine interest in talking to others led to many great friendships at the auction mart. The Soule Tube Hill was a gathering place for family, friends, neighbors and others for many years as dad diligently fixed tire tubes to fill the tube shack. The family also enjoyed many wonderful trips, especially to Salt Spring Island, BC where his in-laws lived. His absolute favourite place to be was home on his farm and spending time with family and friends having wiener roasts, bonfires on the sandbars and rides in his river hills through the many trails. He often remarked "I just don't know of any place as beautiful as this right here" and he meant it. He had a great smile and was always laughing and sharing stories. He loved being a part of the community and attending as many events as possible. He loved playing cards and having coffee. He was very social and loved nothing more than a good conversation with someone. We will miss his smile and great sense of humour, his strength, his kindness and so much more. He is survived by wife, Colleen of Ruddell, daughter Erin (Dennis) of North Battleford and son Everitt of Ruddell. Sister Agnes Woroch (Steve) of Prince Albert. Brother-in-laws: Patrick Lee, Salt Spring Island, BC; Alfred Gemperle, Salt Spring Island; Sister-in-laws: Marguerite Lee, Salt Spring Island; Jeannette Lee, Victoria; Vivian Soule, London, England; Edna Soule, Saskatoon. Predeceased by: Parents Slim and Nora Soule, brothers: Lawrence, UK, Leonard, Edmonton, Alan, North Battleford and Norman, Ruddell. Sister: Lorna Binder, Cranbrook. Special Nieces and Nephews: Donald, Doug, Lenora and Sherry. Parents-in-law: Cliff and Gladys Lee, Salt Spring Island, Brother-in-laws: Roy Lee, Salt Spring Island; Rom Binder, Cranbrook; Leonard Voegeli, Maymont. Sister-in-laws: Sharon Lee, Salt Spring Island and Ellen Redman, Vernon, BC. Thank you to the entire staff of 3rd Floor at Battlefords Union Hospital and the staff at River Heights Lodge. Thank you to Dr. Johnson, Dr. Campbell and Dr. Khurana for the care given. Thank you to the Primary Health Care Clinic for your friendliness and service over the years. Thank you to Trevor and Eternal Memories for your compassion. Memorial gathering will take place at a later date. To our family and friends, we cannot say enough. We thank you for all the special visits to Herman and our family. For the many acts of kindness, for the beautiful words expressed about Herman and so much more. We truly are overwhelmed by the support. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







