MacGregor: Huguette Marie Amelie MacGregor passed away with her loving family by her side, at the Riverside Health Complex, Turtleford, Saskatchewan on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Left to cherish Huguette's memory are: her eight children and fourteen grandchildren: Maurice (Dianne): Tanya (Darren), Ryan (Laura), Johanna (Bibian); Madeleine: Marcy (Mark), Melanie (Jim), Ashleigh (Adam); George (Deborah); Jocelyne (Ron Vick): Lisa, Tami; Anne (Gerald Latendresse): Ryan, David (Kaeli), Nicolle (Dylan); Huguette (Dale Johnson): Don (Martina), Blaire (Derek) and Karla (Reuben); Richard and Ian; along with her twenty six great-grandchildren; as well as her numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Huguette was predeceased by: her son, Marcel; parents, Justin Francois Marius deMontarnal and Marie Lucie deMontarnal(nee, Vicario); brother, Marcel; sister-in-law, Marian. The Funeral Service for Huguette was conducted from the Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Edam, Saskatchewan on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST with Father Barry Tkachuk officiating. A recording of the service is posted on the McCaw Funeral Service website under Huguette's obituary. The eulogy was given by Blaire Chapman and Lisa Vick. The organist was Darcy deMontarnal. The hymns sung were, "Ave Maria" and "Panis Angelicus", previously recorded by Huguette. Honorary Pallbearers were Byron and Lorna Merkosky, Denis and Darcy deMontarnal, and all Huguette's friends. Active pallbearers were Ian MacGregor, Charlie deMontarnal, Tami Vick, Ryan Latendresse, David Latendresse, and Donald Johnson. Donations in memory of Huguette may be made to the Lady Minto Health Centre, Edam Royal Canadian Legion Branch 106 or donor's charity of choice. Special thanks to McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta who administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks To Health Care Workers, Minister, Organist, for flowers and donations received, and the community of Edam for their support during this time. __________________________________________________







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store