Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilene Mary (Brogden) Herle. View Sign Obituary

HERLE: It is with a heavy heart the family of Ilene Mary (Brogden) Herle announce her passing on Jan 15, 2020 in Beaverlodge, AB. Born Oct 1st, 1953 the third child to Ken and Mary Brogden. Living her younger years in and around Cutknife, SK. then venturing out into the world settling in BC. Coming back home to the Battlefords with her 5 children in 1989 Cinda (Jeremy) Horrell, Charmian (Chris) Mota, LeLanna Harrison Daniel (Dawn) Johnson, Nathan Johnson. Eventually meeting her prince Larry Herle. They were married Sept 13th 1991. She became a step-mother to 4 more children Rob, Chad, Trina, and Teresa. She is fondly remembered for her love of flowers, gardening, and Neopets. She is survived by her siblings Rod (Jackie) Brogden, Gale(Rick) Jarrett, Ross (Betty) Brogden, Husband, Children and grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. __________________________________________________





It is with a heavy heart the family of Ilene Mary (Brogden) Herle announce her passing on Jan 15, 2020 in Beaverlodge, AB. Born Oct 1st, 1953 the third child to Ken and Mary Brogden. Living her younger years in and around Cutknife, SK. then venturing out into the world settling in BC. Coming back home to the Battlefords with her 5 children in 1989 Cinda (Jeremy) Horrell, Charmian (Chris) Mota, LeLanna Harrison Daniel (Dawn) Johnson, Nathan Johnson. Eventually meeting her prince Larry Herle. They were married Sept 13th 1991. She became a step-mother to 4 more children Rob, Chad, Trina, and Teresa. She is fondly remembered for her love of flowers, gardening, and Neopets. She is survived by her siblings Rod (Jackie) Brogden, Gale(Rick) Jarrett, Ross (Betty) Brogden, Husband, Children and grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close