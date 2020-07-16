1/1
Inez B. Nordstrom
NORDSTROM: We are sad to announce the death of our mom, grandma, and great grandma, Inez B. Nordstrom at St. Paul's hospital, Saskatoon, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Mom was born in the small northern city of Chiampo, Italy on December 26, 1924. At age 2 she and older brother Adam immigrated to Canada with their mother, Maria Ferrari, to join their father Andrew Ferrari and eventually settle in the Livelong area. Life presented many challenges but with a lot of hard work the family became successful farmers. As a young adult mom left the farm to became an accomplished and proud teacher at the rural schools of Molewood, Parkbluff and finally Medstead. It was at a school dance that she met her future husband, Clarence, a recently returned WW II veteran and raised a family of three. These locations produced many fond memories that were shared for the balance of her lifetime. Her second and longest career was in North Battleford where she was the Lifestyles editor and columnist at the News Optimist. She poured her heart and soul and strong work ethic into that position and always cherished the many friendships that resulted. Her family assigned a third "career" to her as one of the world's best cooks. She took the greatest pleasure in hosting and cooking for more people than her small house should have accommodated. The fact is, the career that was most important and the one she was most proud of was her family. That, she regarded as her greatest accomplishment. Mom was predeceased by parents Andrew and Maria Ferrari, husband Clarence Nordstrom, sister Josephine Esaw, and brothers Adam and Dante Ferrari. She is survived by sons Darrell (Anne), Greg (Wanda) and daughter Wendy (Wayne) Bender, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Notre Dame De Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 1201 – 105th Street, North Battleford, SK. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Angela Merici Residence, 125 Cree Crescent, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7J1. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
