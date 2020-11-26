MAGOWAN:
It is with sadness the family of Irma "Toots" Magowan, resident of North Battleford, SK announce her passing on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at North Battleford, SK. A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at Living Faith Chapel with Pastor Deb McNabb officiating. Memorial donations are requested to Living Faith Chapel – Bridges for Children Camp Fund – In Memory of Toots Magowan, 1371 – 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1K9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).