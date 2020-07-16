February 6, 1935 - July 11, 2020 Jack Buhler passed away peacefully in his home at the River Heights Lodge in North Battleford, SK on July 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Jack is survived by his 3 nieces, Yvonne (Rob) Gilmour, Gwen (Tullio) D'Ottavio and Karen (Derek) Barss. He is predeceased by his brother, Stanley Buhler, Father, Alvin Buhler, sister-in-law, Elma Buhler, Mother, Dora Buhler, and sister Diana (Tony) Brewer. Jack was born on Feb 6, 1935 and shortly after adopted by Alvin and Dora Buhler. He grew up in a farming family around the Dalmeny SK area where he learned from his parents to work hard. This work ethic later served him well at the Co-op lumber yard where he was employed for many years. In his retirement years he loved to go walking around town looking for bottles to turn in for a profit. He would often be seen around town on the side of the road with his burlap sack collecting the beer bottles that had been tossed into the ditch. Jack had fond memories of the years growing up and never forgot a name or face. When his family later moved to North Battleford SK, he would read the local newspaper and always cut out the articles about people he knew from the old days. He loved going for drives with his Mom and Dad where he would be heard singing some of his favorite hymns. Interestingly, he never stuttered while singing, maybe that is why he loved it so much. He also enjoyed going to church, spending time at the lake and collecting records which he saved and only listened to on Sundays. Jack was a man of few words and he always looked forward to having company over, but come Saturday night, it didn't matter who was over he would leave and go to his room to watch Hockey Night in Canada. Jack loved God, his family and friends, he will be missed. Special thanks the River Heights Lodge staff who lovingly cared for Jack for many years. As well, Bob and Sharon Foreman who were faithful friends to Jack. The family is grateful to the Dalmeny Funeral Home for the care they provide. A Graveside Service was held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Dalmeny Community Church Cemetery with Rev. Jan Cooke officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to DALMENY FUNERAL HOME 306-254-2022.