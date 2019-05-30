Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Karlson Aspelund. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

ASPELUND: It is with deep sadness that the family of Jack Karlson Aspelund announce his passing at River Heights Lodge on May 24, 2019, at ninety-one years of age. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Alice Aspelund, his former wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Aspelund (nee Coulter) and his siblings, Ingrid, Anton, Kris, Anne, Karl and Marie. He is survived by his sisters Alice and Jenny and his children, Kalvin Aspelund, Sonja Aspelund, Eric Aspelund, Jennifer Aspelund (Kimberly), Joanne Johnson (John) and Chris Aspelund (Dennise) as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jack was born on July 8, 1927, in North Battleford. He was raised on the family homestead in the Willow Heights School District. Although his father and mother died at early ages when Jack was only ten and sixteen years of age respectively, he continued to attend Willow Heights School while assisting his older brother Kris, aged nineteen, to farm the homestead. Together they maintained the homestead farm and expanded it after raising their two younger sisters, having managed to keep the family together following the loss of their parents. Jack also travelled to British Columbia to work in the lumber camps, did custom land breaking with Kris in the North Battleford district and sold wood in the winter months to supplement a farming income. Jack married Betty in 1952. They established their own farm in the Ranger Heights School District and raised six children. Jack took pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren who will greatly miss his intelligence, wisdom and sense of humour. Jack continued to farm with Kris until Kris passed away in 1977. With Kalvin's assistance, Jack carried on farming until he retired at age eighty-three. The family wish to thank Dr. A.N. Rodriguez and the staff at River Heights Lodge for their compassionate care over the last few years. A special thank you is extended to Carrie Sabraw who also carried on the friendship her father had with Jack. A private family service will be held at Jack's interment. Donations may be made in Jack's memory to the River Heights Lodge Auxiliary, 11218 Centennial Crescent, North Battleford, Saskatchewan, S9A 3J4. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







