EPP: Jacob Fredrick Epp, resident of Medstead, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the age of 78 with some family at his side at the Battlefords Union Hospital. A huge thank you to the hospital staff for their loving care. Memorial service was held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Medstead Community Hall, Medstead Saskatchewan. Jacob was predeceased by his parents John C. and Helen Epp, and sister Helen Bueckert. Left to mourn are his siblings Bill & (Mary) Epp, (Bill Bueckert), Henry & (Betty) Epp, Liz & (Greg) Baerwald, Peter & (Dorothy) Epp, Ike & (Priscilla) Epp, Agnes & (Dick) Wiebe, and Anna Epp, and step siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019