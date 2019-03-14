Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACOB WALL. View Sign

JACOB WALL: June 10, 1938 - March 9, 2019 Jacob Wall passed away peacefully early in the morning of March 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marilyn (née Andres); his two sons, Brian (Wendy) and Brent (Julie); his daughter, Jackie (Tom); and his six grandchildren, Connor, Sean, Owen, Nadja, Ned and Jill. As well, Jake is survived by his brothers John, Abe and Bill, and his sisters, Martha, Leona, and Olga. Jake will be remembered first and foremost as a devoted husband, and as a solicitous father and grandfather. He was also a steadfast friend, and an avid curler and golfer, maintaining an honourary lifetime membership at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club for more than forty years. He was born near Hague, Saskatchewan, and spent his formative years on the family farm. He left the farm and became an apprentice plumber and pipefitter before eventually opening his own plumbing business and contracting firm in Saskatoon, which became his life's work. Jake and Marilyn moved to North Battleford in the summer of 2008 and have been very grateful for the many friends they have made since their arrival. Jake's family would like to thank the staff of Battlefords Union Hospital for their dedication, care, and kindness during Jake's final stay there. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jake's name to the BUH Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to





338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019

