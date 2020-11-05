Jacques Roy Leask.
In loving memory of Jacques Roy Leask, born April 9, 1931 in the Ibstone District, Saskatchewan. Jacques went to Garden Prairie School and helped his father on the farm. He worked toward a Journeyman Carpentry certificate and met the love of his life, Verna Rensby. They married and moved to Cold Lake, Alberta where he was foreman of construction at the Cold Lake Air Force base. Their first son, Terry (Debbie) was born there. In 1954, Jacques and Verna moved back to the Battlefords where he was involved in the building of many commercial and residential buildings in the Battlefords area. The remainder of their children, Glen (Heather), Sharon Schweitzer (Kurt), Janice Staff (Larry), Sandra Palik (Rick) and their families followed. Jacques and Verna moved to a farm near Garden Prairie, then into Battleford, back to a farm by White Swan district, and then back to town. They continued to farm and do carpentry, or continued to do carpentry and farm on the side, as Verna said. The two of them were married 68 years (Jacques was hoping for 70 years), had five children, thirteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, so far, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Terry who passed away on October 14, 2020. Jacques loved caring for animals on the farm and would sometimes use that as an excuse to leave a social function early. He liked picking berries and crab apples so Verna could do canning, and at the lake would spend the whole day in the boat fishing. His son-in-law's could tell many stories of him playing practical jokes where he would laugh until he cried. Jacques was very community oriented and assisted any friend or neighbour that needed help. Both of them were long-time volunteers at the Western Development Museum and the Agricultural Society. Jacques enjoyed auction sales and gathering with old friends and neighbours. Jacques loved dancing with Verna and both were involved with Pattern Dancing, putting on demonstrations at Senior Villas. A graveside service was held at Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations are requested to Canadian Cancer Society
, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation (designate to Palliative Care Unit), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family would like to acknowledge and thank the many health-care professionals involved in his final care: Dr. Peter Holtzhausen (family physician), Saskatoon Cancer Clinic staff, St. Paul's Hospital and Urology department staff, Battlefords Home-care staff, and the Battlefords Union Hospital Palliative Care staff. Thank you to the many people that showed Jacques care and attention in his final months. Thank you to Bob MacKay and staff, at Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.